Jagan condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former President, statesman and Bharat Ratna awardee, Sri Pranab Mukherjee.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said Pranab da, in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times.

May his soul rest in peace.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .