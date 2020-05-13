Jagan following in YSR’s footsteps in diverting water: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Khammam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was following in the footsteps of his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in diverting water from Krishna River, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, he said Rajasekhara Reddy, when he was Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had enhanced Pothireddypadu head regulator capacity affecting Telangana’s interests. Jaganmohan Reddy was similarly planning to lift 10 tmc from Srisailam project by constructing new lift irrigation schemes and expanding capacities of the existing projects, he noted.

The Minister strongly opposed GO 203 issued by the AP government paving the way for lifting 7 tmc of water from Pothireddypadu head regulator and another 3 tmc from Sangameswaram near Pothireddypadu to utilise Krishna water in Rayalaseema.

It was wrong that the AP government has proceeded unilaterally in using water from Srisailam project which was shared by both AP and Telangana. AP government’s action undermines the rights of Telangana State on the project, Ajay Kumar said.

In addition to that, the move was against the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, he said, adding that the Act states that whenever a new irrigation project is taken up, approval from Apex Committee has to be obtained. But AP issued the GO without consulting Telangana, he noted.

Stating that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao displayed a friendly attitude towards AP in the utilisation of Krishna waters for the mutual benefit of both the States, the Minister said the AP government, however, was harming the interests of the people in Telangana.

The increased withdrawal of water and augmentation of projects’ capacities would lead to drinking water scarcity in Palamuru, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts, he noted. A complaint against AP was already lodged with Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Ajay Kumar said.

All steps required to protect Telangana interests would be taken, he asserted. The Minister also took serious exception to dual standards by the BJP leaders wherein the party leaders in AP and TS were taking different stands on the issue.

The Minister was accompanied by DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam, ZP chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA L Ramulu Naik, Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteswar Rao and others.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has staged a silent protest at the party office in Khammam on Wednesday against the AP government move, which he said would cause injustice to Khammam district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .