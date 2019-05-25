Jagan lands in Hyderabad, goes to meet with Governor

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, set to take charge as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, reached Hyderabad and after landing at the Begumpet airport in a special flight, drove straight to the Raj Bhavan to meet with Governor ESL Narasimhan. Jagan is expected to present to the Governor the letter carrying the resolution from the YSR Congress Party electing him as the leader of the YSRCP Legisalture Party which met earlier in the day in Vijayawada.

The Governor is expected to invite Jagan to form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan had earlier announced that he will take the oath as AP Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. It may be recalled that YSRCP won the Assembly elections by a landslide winning 151 of the 175 seats reducing the TDP to a mere 23 seats.

The new AP Chief Minister designate after his meeting with the Governor, will later call on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan to extend an invitation to attend his swearing in ceremony in Vijayawada.