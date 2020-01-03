Jagan Mohan justifies idea of three capitals for AP

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Eluru: Amid the unrest triggered by his idea of three capitals for the State, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday maintained that he believed it would only be just if neeru, nidhulu and paripalana (water, funds and administration) were equally available to all.

On December 17, Jagan mooted the idea of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, spread over the three predominant regions of the State.

Addressing a public meeting here after launching a pilot scheme on the extension of the Arogya Sri health insurance services, Jagan said his government was taking every decision on the basis that everyone should be well, every region should be well.

“For us, all are equal from the village administration up to the State-level. Our belief is that it will only be just if water, funds and administration are equally available to all,” he noted. All decisions were accordingly being taken to ensure justice to everyone and every region, he added.

The Chief Minister further said he would correct all the mistakes of the past (regimes). “I promise that the power given to me by the people and the position I got by God’s grace will be utilised for the development of all. People should live in brotherhood and harmony should prevail among all regions,” he said.