Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn in as CM of AP

Hyderabad: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who received a landslide electoral victory in the Assembly polls, was sworn in as the second Chief Minister of residuary State of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday .

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy at a grand ceremony organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president M.K. Stalin were among the top dignitaries present on the occasion.

The Governor on his arrival at the stadium, was received by the Chief Minister -designate besides the AP Chief Secretary, L V Subramanyam and a host of officials.

He shared a hug with Jagan Mohan Reddy before commencing the proceedings for the swearing.

A crowd of over 40,000 cheered Jagan Mohan Reddy with laud applause on the occasion.

Jagan Reddy’s mother Vijaya Lakshmi, his sister Sharmila, his wife Bharati and other members of the family took part in the ceremony.

