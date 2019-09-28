Jagan pays last respects to Balireddi

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy paid his last respects to former Minister Balireddi Satya Rao here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister rushed to the city from Amaravati in a special flight and visited the house to Satya Rao in Maharanipeta in the morning and paid floral tributes. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishna Das and Avanti Srinivasa Rao and others.

Jagan said that the former Minister’s death was a great loss to Chodavaram Assembly constituency where he served the people with dedication.

Satya Rao who was killed in a road accident near the Ramakrishna Beach here on Friday evening, was elected to the Assembly twice in 1989 and 1999 and served as a minister. A staunch Congressman, he later joined the YSR Congress Party and supported Jagan.