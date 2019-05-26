Jagan vows transparent, corruption-free govt, Invites Modi for his swearing-in

By | Published: 1:18 pm 3:42 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, set to take charge as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30, on Sunday promised a corruption-free and transparent government. He also said there would be no let-up in AP’s demand for being granted the Special Category Status for the State as promised in the AP Reorganization Act.

Jagan, who was in New Delhi on Sunday and met with Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah among others, told reporters at AP Bhavan in the Capital that during his meeting with Modi, he discussed the subject of Special Category Status. “I will keep on asking for the special status for Andhra Pradesh . I requested both Modi and Shah on this and both assured all possible help,” Jagan said.

On his meeting with Modi, Jagan said he impressed the need for Centre’s assistance on multiple fronts for Andhra Pradesh as the State was surviving on over drafts. “When the erstwhile AP was bifurcated, our State had a debt burden of Rs 97,000 crore which rose to Rs 2.57 lakh crore under the N Chandrababu Naidu government We are paying Rs 20,000 crore just for servicing the debts,” Jagan said, adding that Modi responded positively to his requests.

He also said he invited Modi for his swearing in ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30. He announced that it will just be him who will take oath as Chief Minister on May 30 and his cabinet will be constituted 10 days after that.

Promising revolutionary changes in administration, Jagan declaried his determination to provide a corruption-free and transparent government. Jagan also said the new AP Government will implement prohibition in the State in phases with the goal of restricting availability of liquor only in five-star hotels.

The people will see the changes coming into effect in the second half of our first year in government. Contracts will be given to the lowest bidders and if there is even a hint of corruption, then contracts will be cancelled. “The people of Andhra Pradesh need to know the reality in the State and my government will release White Papers on different departments,” he said.

“There are many scams related to the new capital city of Amaravati,” he added.

Referring to the slew of cases he faces, Jagan said they were all politically motivated and were filed at the behest of Congress and TDP which ganged against me.