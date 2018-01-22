Jagan says Naidu and TDP are anti-dalit

By | Published: 9:04 pm 9:43 pm

Pallamala: YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the anti-dalit stand of Chandrababu Naidu has been very consistent and the atrocities against the weaker sections speak about the mindset of the governance with Ministers passing heinous remarks against dalits.

“The recent incident of disrobing a dalit women at Pendurti in Visakhapatnam district and the remarks Minister Adinarayana Reddy against dalits is only a reflection of the anti-dalit mindset of the leadership,” the Leader of Opposition said at a Dalit meeting held as part of his Praja Sankalp Yatra here on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu has a poor opinion on dalits and had commented earlier that no one would be willing to be born in the downtrodden class and his viewpoint reflects in the words and deeds of the party leaders and workers down the line, he said.

While the TDP government has never bothered about the welfare of the Dalits. The atrocities on Dalits have been growing ever since Chandrababu Naidu has taken over the reins but when we come to power with your blessings, SC welfare will get its due share in the development process of the State, he said.

“Education would be the thrust area we have included in Navaratnas. The fees reimbursement will be applicable to all weaker section students going for professional courses and the reimbursement will be done in full unlike the present dispensation. Besides reimbursement hostel and mess charges would also be taken care of by the government. The revolutionary step in the educational field for weaker sections would begin from the initial stage itself with Rs 15,000 being credited to the mother’s account for sending two of her children to school,” he said.

The pension would be increased to Rs 2,000 and the eligible age for pension to SCs and other weaker sections would be reduced to 45 to give them a sense of pride, he said.

Electricity of up to 200 units to SC and ST houses would be provided free of cost and land distribution would begin from SC and STs besides sinking of bore wells free of cost. Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy during his term had distributed land to SCs and STs and such programmes would continue after we come to power.

On the flip side, we have seen Chandrababu Naidu taking away assigned lands meant for weaker sections to pursue his real estate coterie. It is disturbing to note that no action was taken against the TDP leaders responsible for disrobing dalit women in Pendurthi and the atrocities against dalits continue elsewhere in various forms.

Minister Adinarayana Reddy telling that dalits are untidy and will not learn even if education facilities are available are uncharitable comments which are not acceptable to civil society,’ he said. Such people and the leader should be taught a fitting lesson at the earliest, he said and assured that dalit welfare would be high on party agenda.