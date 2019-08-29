Jagan should clarify on capital: Ganta

By | Correspondent | Published: 8:01 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy should at least now break his silence on the ‘capital’ controversy and clarify his stand, former Minister and TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam Ganta Srinivasa Rao said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Rao said he was sad that the capital issue was not resolved even six years after bifurcation of the State. The YSRC Ministers and leaders were making different statements on the capital, confusing people and political parties were discussing the issue in different tones, he said.

“It is time the Chief Minister responds and clears the air on Amaravati. After all, he made a statement in the Assembly that he had no objection to making Amaravati as the capital. Even the BJP leaders are talking differently on the issue. While its State president says there is no question of changing the capital from Amaravati, an MP from the same party GVL talks something else,” he said.

Rao also recalled that as per the Sivaramakrishna Committee report, public opinion was in favour of setting up the capital between Guntur and Krishna districts and Jagan, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, did not have any objection to it. “Now, at a time when construction works to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore are taken up and after 30,000 acres of land was given for the capital by the farmers, its only proper for the government to set to rest all rumours. It does not augur well for the State which is craving for development,” he said, adding that decentralisation of capital would not be the right step.

