Jagan to launch ‘Rachchabanda’ in September

Visakhapatnam: Come September, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will launch his favourite programme `Rachchabanda’ to get feedback from the people on his governance and welfare programmes.

Jagan, who promised the people during his padayatras and election meetings that he would go the extra mile to serve them, is making arrangements to continue where his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had left. In fact, Rachchabanda was one programme which saw his father failing to start as he had perished in a helicopter crash exactly a decade ago on September 1.

Now, his son wants to start the programme in the same month and also from Chittoor from where his late father tried to begin it and all arrangements are being made for the successful conduct of the programme.

