Jagan urges Centre to extend stimulus measures

By | Published: 12:26 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the Centre to extend stimulus measures for various sectors, particularly manufacturing, to overcome the economic distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown. In a 10-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy highlighted the contribution of different sectors to the state and the national economy and sought specific incentives to each of the sub-sectors, mainly the micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Given the current pandemic, the manufacturing sector in the state is in great peril and needs support in order to sustain itself and prosper in the long run. In addition to piling up of inventory due to trade and export restriction, the absence of the workforce has also hit the industry very hard. While all the markets are shut down, the uncertainty around future demand looms over the sector,” the CM pointed out.

