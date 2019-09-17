Jaganmohan Reddy wishes PM Modi a long, healthy life ahead

By | Published: 12:25 pm

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended a warm message and wished for his long and healthy life ahead in the service of the nation. Leaders across the board took to social media to extend their warm wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 69th birthday.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing him a long, healthy and successful life ahead in the service of the Nation,” Reddy tweeted on Tuesday. Wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday started pouring since midnight itself as party leaders praised his leadership and called him an inspiration for all.

Being the most followed global leader, Prime Minister Modi was brimmed with wishes coming from his ardent fans across the nation who celebrated his birthday in the most eccentric ways.

A fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister’s birthday.

Another bunch of fans BJP workers in Bhopal cut a 69 feet long cake on September 16 on the eve of Modi’s birthday. Social media is also abuzz with supporters and followers of Prime Minister Modi extending their best wishes on Modi’s special day. Late on Monday night, Prime Minister Modi reached Ahmedabad and was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport.

He will be celebrating his birthday in the state. The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.