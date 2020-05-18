Jagannadham – Hyderabad’s multi-task organiser

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: He is 89 but he continues to keep himself busy for 16 hours a day. He played his last cricket match at the age of 75 years. Meet V S Jagannadham, a multi-task organiser. Residing in his 130-year-old house with his elder sister, who is 90 years, Jagannadham is an epitome of energy, discipline and simplicity.

Jagan sir, as he is fondly called, has all the tools and does all the repair work, paints the doors and even makes ice creams and sweet. “I make sweets and ice creams. I have a tool box with which I can do all the repair works. I love to be occupied and never want to sit idle. I wake up early in the morning and sleep late in the night,” he says. He points out to the little greenery around the old house as the metro rapid system runs right across his house. “I don’t have blood pressure or sugar. If I get injured I medicate myself with the medicinal leaves,” he says.

A bachelor, Jagan attributes his disciplined life to sports. He was a cricketer, a footballer, a softballer, a tenni-koit and a hockey player from his childhood days. Sport was in his blood. “I liked all the sport but cricket was my first love. I was a wicketkeeper, goalkeeper in football and played as a back in hockey. My first hockey match was in 1956 and represented Indian Airlines in the local matches till I retired in 1982,” he says with pride.

Incidentally, he was the treasurer and secretary of the then Hyderabad Hockey Association (HHA). “I always wanted a clean administration. We had the honour to organise National championship. In fact, I donated my retirement money to conduct a hockey tournament.”

He used to cycle to all the tournaments or to HHA office in Gymkhana and later on Begumpet or to his favourite Marredpally playgrounds where he trained young boys in hockey, softball, cricket and later on in baseball. “I rode the cycle for many years. I always believed in simple living.” But cricket was also his passion and even played in Moin-ud-Dowla tournament. His best league match was against the mighty Nizam College which had the likes of late ML Jaisimha and Asif Iqbal in 50s. “I was a keeper and I could bat for long hours. I remember a match against Nizam College. Playing for Friends Club we bowled out Nizam for 126 and we were at one stage 120 for 9, I took the match to a tie. I cherished the big headline next day. I hardly hit boundaries and got most of my runs in singles and twos when I scored 182 in one match that too with a broken bat which I had brought the previous day and with an injured left ankle. He played his last cricket match at the age of 75 years in 2005 for Indian Airlines. Jaisimha was my favourite batsman, he was stylish and charismatic.”

His daily routine was always a compulsory visit to Marredpally grounds. In fact, the Cross Wings Softball Club is one of the oldest softball clubs of the country. Jagan formed it in 1950 to encourage student participation in games such as hockey, cricket and softball. The team won tourney in Bangalore and later years he was honoured by US Embassy for his meritorious service to the game. The rivalry between Hyderabad and Secunderabad led to the starting of baseball at Marredpally grounds. Such was his passion for the game, Jagan would stitch baseball gloves. “I always felt happy when young children play sport. I always believed discipline habits can take you to a good health,” says the grand old man of Hyderabad sport.

