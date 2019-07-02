Jagannath ratha yatra in Vizag

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Visakhapatnam: The annual rath yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held here from July 4 to 14. Announcing this here on Tuesday, executive officer of the 185-year old ancient temple, Bandaru Prasad, said the yatra was being organised without interruption since 1864.

It would be held on July 4 from the temple to the Turner’s Choultry where the Utsav idol of Lord Jagannath along with Subhadra and brother Balabhadra would be kept till July 13. Jagannath would be decorated in 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu at the Choultry during the period and after the return yatra, the idols would be reinstalled on July 15 at the temple, he said.