Jagan’s publication gets relief in PMLA case

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: In a temporary relief to Jagati Publications (JB), the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) said the attachment of JB’s properties i.e. plant and machinery for Rs 273.39 crore, was not required to continue.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy owns Jagati Publications, a media house employing numerous persons. The ED had registered a case based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI in the alleged disproportionate assets case of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Tribunal said that as far as allegations made by the CBI were concerned, the same was to be decided by the special court without any influence of the order. The present order was passed only in relation to attachment of properties of the appellants and confirmation thereof.

