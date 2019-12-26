Jagapathi Babu in Ashok Galla, Sriram Adittya film

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Senior actor Jagapathi Babu will soon join the sets of upcoming movie starring Ashok Galla, son of Guntur MP Jayadev Galla. The movie was launched recently at Ramanaidu Studios in the city and several celebrities like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Superstar Krishna, senior actor Naresh had graced the event.

This is the first project from Amar Raja Media and Entertainments banner. A different entertainer directed by Sriram Adittya has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. The movie features Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the makers signed on popular actor Jagapathi Babu for a vital role. It is learnt that his role will have greater significance in the film.

The first schedule of the film has been wrapped up and second schedule will begin on Friday in Hyderabad. Ghibran is composing the music for the film while Richard Prasad cranks the camera. Padmavathi Galla is producing the movie under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the executive producer. Other artistes also include Satya and Archana Soundarya.

