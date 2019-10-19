Jagdish Reddy dares Uttam Kumar Reddy for open debate

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Saturday dared Congress party leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy for an open debate on the development of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a media conference in Huzurnagar, Jagdish Reddy said that he worked as MLA of Suryapet for six years and Uttam Kumar Reddy was MLA of Huzurnagar for 20 years. “Is Uttam Kumar Reddy ready for a debate on development the two constituencies witnessed under Uttam and myself – 20 years vs six years?” Jagadish Reddy asked.

He said Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy, who were caught red-handed with money during elections had no moral right to criticize him. He pointed out that Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed by the police in cash for vote scam during MLC elections while Rs 3 crores have been caught in the vehicle of Uttam Kumar Reddy during elections of 2014.

He alleged that Uttam Kumar Reddy used his office in the earlier Congress government and included several villages including Peeklanaik Thanda, in the list of submerged villages of Pulichinthala project to benefit his followers, who swindled the relief and rehabilitation package of the real oustees. He said that water would not touch Peeklanaik Thanda even after water level in Pulichinthala project were to rise 20 feet above its full reservoir level.

Reminding that several Congress leaders were went to jail in cases of economic offenses, he said that there was no such culture in the ruling party.

He alleged that Uttam Kumar Reddy was colluded with the BJP to ensure victory for his wife and Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi in the by-election. Though Election Commission officials conducted raids on the houses of TRS supporters on the complaint of the Congress, not a single Rupee was found in their houses. He exuded confidence that TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy would win in the by-election with a huge majority of votes.

Terming the by-elections as fight between development forces and anti-development forces, Saidi Reddy reminded that Uttam Kumar Reddy has turned as a hurdle for development of Huzurnagar. He would show the real development if opportunity was provided to him once as MLA of the constituency. He dared Uttam Kumar Reddy to prove the allegations made against him or offer sorry to him.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and TRS in-charge to the by-elections Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were also present.

