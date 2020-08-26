Jagitial Additional Superintendent of Police dies of Covid-19

By | Published: 10:51 am

Jagitial : The district Additional Superintendent of Police, Dakshinamurthy died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Dakshinamurthy, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karimnagar for the last few days, breathed his last in the early hours as he developed severe difficulty in breathing.

The police officer who toured the district to examine recent rain affected areas go infected by coronavirus and was admitted to Chelmeda Ananda Rao hospital, Karimnagar.

A native of Sawaran street of Karimnagar town, Dakshinamurthy joined the police department as Sub-Inspector in 1989 and worked as SI, CI and DSP in old Warangal and Khammam districts.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .