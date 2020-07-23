Jagitial: Man, granddaughter electrocuted in Korutla

By | Published: 1:50 pm

Jagitial: Two persons of a family got electrocuted in Yekinpur of Korutla mandal on Thursday early morning.

Andugula Mallaiah (60) and his granddaughter Mounika (17) died after they came in contract with a live wire in their residence at around 5 am.

According to family members, the electric wire passing through the locality got cut off and fell on the premises of their residence due to heavy winds last night.

Without noticing the live wire, Mallaiah, who woke up at around 5 am, stepped on it and died on the spot. Sometime later, Mounika also did the same thing. Both of them were found dead when other family members woke up. Besides the duo, buffalo also died when the live wire fell on it.

Alleging that Mallaiah and his grand-daughter died due to negligence of electricity department officials, villagers demanded that the district administration take action against the officers responsible.

All electric lines in the village were in a precarious condition, they said and decided not to pay power bills till electric lines were repaired. Yekinpur village has been merged in Korutla municipality recently.

