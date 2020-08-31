Jagitial migrant labourer languishing in Mecca jail, kin seek govt help

Family members of the labourer, Venugopal requested the Indian government to provide free legal assistance to him, who has been languishing in jail since May this year

Jagitial: A migrant labourer from the district, Yenam Venugopal has been put behind bars in Mecca for illegally carrying kitchen knives in a vehicle.

Family members of the labourer requested the Indian government to provide free legal assistance to Venugopal, who has been languishing in jail since May this year.

A native of Kosunoorupalle (Jaina) of Dharmapuri mandal, Venugopal migrated to Saudi Arabia in search of employment in July 2015 and was working as a labourer in Jeddah Municipality.

According to the family members, in the second week of May this year, he went to the jail compound in a garbage collection vehicle. When the security personnel checked the vehicle at the entrance gate, kitchen knives were found in the cabin of the vehicle .

Jail authorities arrested the vehicle driver and two workers for illegally carrying knives. While the vehicle driver and another worker were released after sometime, Venugopal has not been released so far.

Venugopal’s wife Saritha along with the representatives of Pravasi Mitha Labour Union met the district Collector N Ravi and submitted a representation. She requested the Indian consulate in Jeddah and Ministry of External Affair, New Delhi, to appoint an advocate and provide free legal assistance to Venugopal.

