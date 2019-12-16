Jagitial: Mild tension in Korutla

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Jagitial: Miled tension prevailed in Korutla on Monday when the relatives of one Chithari Sudarshan (35), who died in an attack by locals, ransacked the properties of the accused.

According to police, residents of Shanthinagar of Metpalli town, Chithari Sudarshan, Vibudi Sailoo and Pentaiah went to Prakasham road in Korutla town to catch cats on Sunday night.

While the three were moving in the locality between 10 pm to 11 pm, two youths confronted them and enquired about their activity. Not convinced by their explanation that they were hunting cats, the youths entered into an argument with the trio, which ended in fisticuffs.

Within few minutes, hundreds of local residents gathered and attacked the cat hunters. Both lodged complaint with Korutla police.

The three were admitted in Korutla hospital. As the condition of Sudarshan turned serious, he was shifted to Metpalli hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at 4 am.

Enraged over the death, relatives of Sudarshan ransacked in Prakasham road localities and damaged the properties of main accused.

Alert police deployed huge police force in the locality and placed police picketing to avert any untoward incidents. Metpalli DSP Gous Baba visited the spot and monitoring the situation.

Suguna, wife of the deceased, demanded strict action against the accused. She sought the help of government since the sole breadwinner of the family was killed. Sudarshan was survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter