Jagitial MIM leader appeals against cow slaughter during Bakrid

Jagitial: MIM Town President Mohammad Younus Nadeem on Friday appealed to the Muslim community not to slaughter cows on the occasion of Bakrid. Asking the community people to respect the law, he urged them to maintain the integrity of the nation.

Speaking to reporters here, the MIM leader asked the people not to violate rules by slaughtering cows, which was banned by the government. Muslims usually offer (slaughter) cows in the name of qurbani during the month of Bakrid. However, cow slaughter is banned in the country.

Stating that Muslims, through their activities, should not hurt the sentiments of other communities, he said it was against the principles propogated by Prophet Mohammed and Islam. “Islam has a great history. So, the community should not damage the sentiments of others,” he said.

Stating that Covid-19 was rampant all over, he asked the people to be careful about the virus. Violation of government norms in the present situation was against the 1897 Disaster Management Act, he said, and asked people to celebrate Bakrid by following all the rules and regulations.

Nadeem appealed to the district collector and police officials not to allow sale of cows in markets during the month of Bakrid.

MIM councilors Raziuddin and Shakeel Patwari, leaders Hafiz Asad, Afzal, Shahnawaz, Wajid, Nauman, Sumer Azad Balala, Sumer, Fayaz Ali and Abdul Bari were present on the occasion.

