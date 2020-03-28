Jagtial: Police prevent migrant labourers travelling in lorries

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed at Metpalli town on Saturday when the police prevented Rajasthan people traveling in lorries. Natives of Rajasthan, they have been migrated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states in search of employment. They have decided to return to their state as there was no work due to lockdown.

About 70 members working in Vijayawada and Khammam districts have started to their state in two lorries. When they reached Metpalli, local police prevented vehicles and refused to allow them to go ahead.

Enraged over the police attitude, they entered argument with cops and staged protest demonstration in front of police station along with women and children. They were traveling in lorries along with children and women without food.

It was not proper on the part of police to prevent them, they opined. After consulting with higher officials, police allowed them to go ahead.

