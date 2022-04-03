Jagitial: Three children drowned in a tank

Villagers gathered at the tank wherein three children were drowned in thummenala of dharmapuri mandal

Jagitial: Three children drowned in a tank in Thummenala village of Dharmapuri mandal on Sunday.

According to police, Masampalli Sharath (14), Pabbam Navadeep (14) and Golusula Yashwanth (13) went to the village tank to take a bath. However, none of them knew swimming and got drowned in the water.

Locals who saw the children drowning in the water, tried to rescue them but in vain. Learning about the incident, Police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation The bodies of three children were retrieved and shifted to hospital for postmortem.

While Sharath was studying Class VI, Navadeep and Yashwanth were pursuing Class IV.

