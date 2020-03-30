Jagitial villager fined for violating quarantine rules

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Jagitial: A villager who recently returned home from Dubai and violated the home quarantine rules, was imposed with a penalty of Rs 2000 by the Gram Panchayat here on Monday.

According to reports reaching here, the Potharam gram panchayat in Sarangapur mandal imposed the fine.

The villager, identfied as Manya Narayana had returned from Dubai some time. He was supposed to be home quarantined for 14 days and accordingly his hand was also stamped.

However, he was found moving freely in the village and had gone out for fishing too. The members of Gram Panchayat has then decided to impose a fine of Rs 2000 on him.

