Jagitial woman donates Rs 25,000 to neighbours

By | Published: 12:01 am

Jagitial: While a majority of people were eagerly waiting for assistance from either government or philanthropists, a woman showed her compassion by extending support to her neighbours.

Scores of people especially poor have lost income source due to lockdown imposed by the government to check the spread of COVID-19.

Unable to run the families, daily wage laborers were eagerly waiting for helping hands.

Moved by the plight of her neighbors, a woman extended support to local people by donating her savings.

A resident of Korutla town, Gollapalli Buchavva donated Rs 25,000 to 16 families by convincing her husband Gangaram and other family members. Each family was given Rs 1,500 to procure essential commodities.

Impressed by woman’s kindness, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar felicitated the woman and her husband. Minister along with local MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao went to the house of Buchavva and honored the couple.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar appreciated the woman for showing great concern towards her neighbors and donating the money saved for years together.

Announcing to recognise Buchavva as Aadarsha Mahila, he said the concern shown by the lady was a role model for the country.

