Cyberabad Police Jagruthi Kalabrundam spreads the word

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Jagruthi Kalabrundam team conducted an awareness programme at New Little Scholars School at Kismathpur village in Rajendranagar here on Thursday morning.

The team through their performances sought to create awareness on the negative effects of social media and on domestic violence, surveillance cameras, social evils, role of students, SHE Teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accident and human trafficking among others. A total of 1,000 students apart from the staff attended the programme.

