Jagtial Collector alleges hacking of Twitter account

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Jagtial: District Collector Gugulot Ravi courted controversy with his alleged comments on Tollywood heroine Rashmika Mandanna.

A comment from the Twitter account of the Collector tagging Rashmika says – ‘Chinchavu Poo.’

Responding to the post, netizens trolled Ravi saying that being a Collector, it was not proper on his part to make such comments on photographs of a heroine.

Responding to the reactions, the district Collector on Thursday lodged complaint with Jagtial Police. Denying the allegation, the Collector said somebody had hacked into his Twitter account and made comments on actor’s photo.

In his complaint, Collector asked the police to investigate the entire episode and find out the person who hacked his Twitter account.

Jagtial DSP Venkatramana confirmed that they have received complaint from the Collector and that the police are investigating the matter.

