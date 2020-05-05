Jagtial Collector, SP visit Thakkallapalli

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Jagtial: District Collector G Ravi and Superintend of Police Sindhu Sharma on Tuesday visited Thakkallapalli village of Malyala mandal where a person tested positive for Covid-19.

The 65-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, following which district officials cordoned off Thangallapalli as well as five other villages located in the 3 km radius. Besides visiting the villages, the Collector and SP visited the house of the positive patient and interacted with neighbours. They tried to instill confidence among the people by stating that there was no need to worry about the virus. Medical staff, revenue officials, village secretary and sarpanch would be available in the village, the Collector said, and asked the people to approach the officials if anybody was suffering from cough, cold and fever.

Ravi enquired with the village sarpanch about the door-to-door survey and sanitisation, and instructed him to prevent the entry of new persons into village. Samples of five primary contacts were collected and sent for medical examination. A total of 28 medical teams including four doctors have been deployed to screen the villagers. Each team comprises, besides doctors, an ASHA worker, ANM and supervisor.

