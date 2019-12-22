Jagtial doctor donates laptop to NIT student

By | Published: 8:41 pm 8:42 pm

Jagtial: Jagtial-based pediatrician Dr Yellala Srinivas Reddy gifted a laptop to a poor engineering student on Sunday. A native of Pembatla, Sarangapur mandal, Thota Madhu got seat in National Institute of Technology, Warangal by securing 950 rank in JEE mains.

Madhu, who hails from poor family, paid first year fee Rs 1 lakh by borrowing money. Since he required a laptop for his studies, Madhu approached Dr Srinivas Reddy. Responding positively on student’s request, the doctor presented Rs 35,000 worth laptop to Madhu by visiting later house on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said it was possible to achieve goals with commitment and hard work. Getting inspiration from Madhu, other students should work hard to fulfill their dreams, he advised.

