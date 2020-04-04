Jagtial electrician makes cabin that sanitises whole body in three seconds

By | Published: 12:19 am 11:50 pm

Karimnagar: People can use sanitisers to wash hands and protect themselves from coronavirus, but there is no equipment to sanitise the whole body.

A rural innovator has come up with an innovative cabin that can sanitise the whole body within three seconds. The cabin can be installed in places like markets, government offices, hospitals, police stations, ration shops, malls and other public areas where one can expect large gatherings.

Alladi Prabhakar, an electrician by profession, manufactured the anti-bacterial cabin at his workshop, Prabath Industries, in Metpalli of Jagtial district. The cabin was displayed at the Municipal Corporation in Karimnagar for demonstration. If the officials of the corporation are convinced, the cabin will be displayed at MCK and a few other places.

The cabin comprises two compartments that are six feet in height and four feet in width and has sprayers and heaters. When people enter the cabin, motion sensors automatically turn on nozzles and heaters. The sprayer then sprays disinfectant liquid supplied through a pipe connected to a drum arranged behind the cabin.

In the second compartment, heaters (2 kw) will quickly dry the person passing through it, and possibly kill the virus on the clothes.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Prabhakar said in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus at mass gatherings, he manufactured the anti-bacterial cabin. Disinfectant liquids such as sodium hypochloride or any other anti-bacterial liquids could be used for spraying.

With researchers suggesting that coronavirus will not survive in temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius, the disinfectants and the heaters would work against the virus, he said, adding that the cabin costs Rs 45,000 and it took him four days to put it together.

Prabhakar has won several awards for coming up with about 15 innovative gadgets such as multi-purpose bed for bed-ridden patients, electric pole climbers, borewell pulling machines among others.

