Jagtial man crafts Ayodhya Ram Mandir model entirely from rice grains

Using over 16,000 individual grains, he has meticulously captured the details of the temple architecture.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: As the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, artisans across disciplines are pouring their hearts into creating artistic tributes to Lord Rama. Goldsmiths meticulously craft intricate jewelry depicting Rama, Sita, and the temple itself.

Miniature artists painstakingly bring the divine scenes to life in miniature paintings. Weavers dedicate their looms to creating tapestries celebrating this momentous occasion.

Among these artists, renowned miniature artist and Guinness record holder Dr. Gurram Dayakar from Jagtial has created a truly unique masterpiece: a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir entirely out of rice grains. Using over 16,000 individual grains, he has meticulously captured the details of the temple architecture. This exquisite work of art will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of devotion and appreciation for his role in facilitating the temple’s construction.

“It is because of Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering dedication that the dream of the Ram Mandir has finally become a reality,” says Dr. Dayakar. “This temple is not just a structure, it is a symbol of India’s pride and the enduring legacy of Sanatana Dharma. As a miniature artist and lifelong devotee of Rama, I felt compelled to create this piece of art as a humble offering.”