Jagtial: One km radius cordoned off in Korutla

Jagtial: Officials have cordoned off an area covering a radius of 1 km from the house of a Covid-19 positive person in Korutla town.

The area covering Rahamathpura and Bhimanidubba has been closed to check the spread of the virus. Residents of the locality were tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Markaz.

Collector G Ravi, who visited the town on Monday, toured in Rahamathpura, Bhimanidubba and Teachers colony. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed that markets, kirana stores and other business establishments operating from the locality should remain closed.

Stating that there was no need to panic, he advised the people to confine to their houses in the wake of the spread of virus.

A total of 50 medical teams each team comprises of three members including ASHA worker, ANM and supervisor have been deployed to conduct health survey in the town. While they would work under nine medical officers, a programme officer would monitor the activity of teams.

Teams would visit each and every house and check health condition of inmates. They would find out if anybody was suffering with cough, cold and fever. All 41,690 persons staying in 9,600 houses would be checked.

Asking the people to confine to their houses, he warned to shift the people to Kondagattu quarantine centre if anybody violated lockdown.

Later, Collector visited Kallur village where another corona positive case was reported. He interacted with medical teams, medical office and village sarpanch. Six medical teams were deployed to check the health condition of 1,084 people staying in 320 houses, he said.

He instructed the officials to spray bleaching powder in towns as well as villages to check the spread of virus.

Additional Collector B Rajesham, Korutla Municipal Commissioner Md Ayaz, District Medical and Health Officer Sridhar, Tahsildar Satyanarayana and other were present.

