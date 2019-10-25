Jagtial: Stranded fishermen rescued

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Jagtial: Two fishermen who were stranded in an island located in the middle of river Godavari near Fakheerkondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal since Thursday night, were rescued by district authorities on late Friday evening.

Valgot Peddarajam and Valgot Gangarajam, residents of Fakheerkondapur, went fishing in the river on Thursday night, and reached island. When they tried to return in the morning, the water level in the river had increased and there was strong current since officials at Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP)had released 50,000 cusecs of water into the river by lifting 19 crest gates in the morning.

Though water was being released downstream from SRSP by lifting eight gates in the last few days, officials let off 50,000 cusecs in the morning by lifting 19 gates. It became difficult for fishermen to cross the river.

After coming to know about the incident, Sub-Collector Goutham Puthru and Tahsildar Geetanjali visited the spot to rescue the stranded fishermen. With the inflows reducing towards the evening, the fishermen managed to come some distance on their fishing boat. The officials threw a rope to them and pulled them ashore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter