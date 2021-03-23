Jaguar I-Pace launched in India

Available in three variants, the S variant is priced at Rs 1.05 crore, while the SE is Rs 1.08 crore and HSE is for Rs 1.12 crore.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:01 pm

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover launched its first battery-operated electric vehicle in India, Jaguar I-Pace on Tuesday. Powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery delivering 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque which allows the I-Pace to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Available in three variants, the S variant is priced at Rs 1.05 crore, while the SE is Rs 1.08 crore and HSE is for Rs 1.12 crore. The price is inclusive of 5 years’ service package, 5 years road-side assistance package, 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger and 8 years or 160000 km battery warranty.

The company’s top official mentioned that the company’s dealer networks across 19 cities are electric vehicle ready and the I-Pace customers can either charge their vehicles with the wall mounted charger available with the vehicle or can go to any dealer to get their charged or can even use the 200 charging points set up by the company in partnership with Tata Power across the country.

JLR India president and MD Rohit Suri said, “Jaguar I-Pace is the first all-electric SUV that we have launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. The vehicle will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve.”

About 22 retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready with over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers.

