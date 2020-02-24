Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new retailer facility in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover(JLR) India on Monday announced the unveiling of its new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) facility in Hyderabad with Pride Motors. Spread over 4,000 square meter, the new facility provides 12 cars display and 17 service bays.

It also has a pre-owned car section and showcases a wide range of JLR products like merchandise and accessories.

Located in Film Nagar area of Hyderabad, the new centre adds to the company’s existing 27 outlets in 24 major cities in India.

Speaking at the inauguration, JLR India president and MD, Rohit Suri, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Pride Motors, with whom we have been associated for over six years, by opening our new ultra-modern integrated 3S facility. Our customers in Hyderabad and adjoining areas will be able to enjoy a world-class facility that provides sales, service and spares under one roof.”

