Jahnavi College meet SP College in final in cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Jahnavi Degree College set up a final clash with Sardar Patel College in the HCA under-19 inter-college & schools knock out cricket tournament.

In a lop-sided semifinal clashes on Saturday, Jahnavi raced off to an eight-wicket victory over Nizamabad district while Sardar Patel College routed Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Junior College by six wickets.

In Nizamabad-Jahnavi College match, the first-named team was dismissed for 106 in 35.3 overs. Priyanshu Jain scalped 4 wickets while Lokesh returned with three. Chasing a modest target, the in-form Rishiket Sisodia slammed an unbeaten 60 as Jahnavi College romped home in 14 overs.

In the other semifinal match, Bhavans were bundled out for a poor 63 in 33.3 overs. Mohd Abdul Adnan (4/24) and Jaidev Goud (4/9) wrecked Bhavans’ innings. Sardar cruised home in 21.3 overs.

The finals will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Brief scores: Nizamabad District 106 in 35.3 overs (Priyanshu Jain 4/7, Lokesh 3/16) lost to Jahnavi Degree College 110/2 in 14 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 60 no, Dhyeay 41); Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Junior College 63 in 33.3 overs (Md Abdul Adnan 4/24, Jaidev Goud 4/9) lost to Sardar Patel College 64/4 in 21.3 overs.

