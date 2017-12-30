Jahnavi Maganti creates wonders with her feet

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Eighteen-year-old Hyderabadi Jahnavi Maganti paints colourful and lively pictures with her feet. She holds the brush with toes and paints huge and colourful paintings on different mediums. On Friday, she attempted a Guinness World Record for “The largest painting by feet’’ ever attempted by an individual here.

She aimed to break the current world record of a 100 square meters painting on a surface of 140 square meters with her feet. The canvas size (32 x 52 ft) was huge and the record was attempted in the presence of three witnesses. Being a multi-faceted person, she has a unique ability of ‘painting while dancing’. Recently, she had fused both dancing and painting and painted a lotus with her feet while dancing.

After having launched her ‘Dance Painting’ videos on YouTube, where she painted a lotus and a peacock feather with her feet while dancing, she struck with the idea of painting with her feet, as it was a challenging task.