‘Jai Simha’ Review: Balakrishna makes it worth watching

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Onscreen storytelling is an impactful entertaining tool that entertain viewers when engaging ingredients like high intensity and sentiment get served in sufficient levels. And Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Jai Simha’ does that with the right effect.

Set in Kumbakonam and Visakhapatnam, the story shuttles between the two locations. Narasimha, played by Balakrishna, comes to Kumbakonam with his son and joins as a driver for a temple trustee. One day, he comes across Gauri, his ex-girlfriend, essayed by Nayanthara, who is full of hatred for him. Unfolding the reasons behind her hatred is the core plot of the movie. It gets further developed with incorporation of two antagonist characters from the two cities.

Director KS Ravi Kumar bonds different episodes and laces them with ample doses of emotion. Though he impress the viewers with the inclusion of action, intense dialogues and an arresting drama with perfect timing, it gets affected at times due to the non-sync comedy track.

Episodes such as the agitation by priests in Kumbakonam and the introduction of Balakrishna in the flashback set in Visakhapatnam have been filmed in a pure KS Ravi Kumar style and they get the viewers hooked.

Coming to talent, the presence of Balakrishna is interesting with his character depicting varied qualities of a radical against atrocities, worshipper of his well-wishers and ever ready to sacrifice for the needy. He gives his best before the camera with his trademark dialogue delivery.

Nayanthara mesmerises with her acting while the other two female leads, Hariprriya and Natasha Doshi, do decent enough within their given runtime.

The tunes of Chirantan Bhatt spurs the dancer in Balakrishna while his background score in the second half is one of the highlights. It could have been better in terms of cinematography and also while on the editing table.