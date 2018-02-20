Jail Museum a big hit, says Nayani Narasimha Reddy

By | Published: 1:06 am

Sangareddy: Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said that the reforms that were introduced by Telangana Prisons Department has sparked a worldwide discussion.

Addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony of Heritage Week at Heritage Jail Museum in Sangareddy on Monday, the Minister said Telangana jails have turned into education hubs for prisoners since they have made arrangements to make sure each and every prisoner improve their qualification before walking out free from the jail.

The Home Minister also threw open the Ayurvedic Village facility, which had Panchakarma and other facilities, at Heritage Jail Museum.

Reddy has attributed the work done in the Prisons Department to Director of Prisoners and Correctional Services, VK Singh. He has further said that the prisons have been drawing the attention of the world with ‘Feel the Jail’ kind of facility.

Earlier, speaking to press, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has put Telangana on growth path in less than four years clearing all the doubts of people.

Saying that many have expressed doubts about the future of Telangana after the division State, Reddy has said that they could provide 24 hours free electric supply to farmers besides initiating several welfare schemes for the benefit of poor and needy.

Responding to a question on increase in farmers’ suicides, Minister has said that many people died due to other reasons were also registered as farmers’ suicides with an attempt to get ex-gratia.