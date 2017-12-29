Jail warder held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a jail warder Rafeeq for assisting a person Mallesh in harassing a woman who is working as a junior assistant in the jail.

The police booked a case against Rafeeq and Mallesh under Nirbhaya Act based on a complaint lodged by the woman and nabbed them. While Mallesh was remanded and sent to Cherlapally Central Prison, Rafeeq was in touch with Mallesh and allegedly assisted him.

Prisons Department DIG B Saidaiah has already placed Rafeeq under suspension after an enquiry into the incident a few weeks ago.