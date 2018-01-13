Jain Seva Sangh calls for simple weddings

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Sri Jain Seva Sangh has urged its community members to cut down on extravagant weddings and instead plan a simple and affordable wedding and make use of the saved expenses to help the needy.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, the Sri Jain Seva Sangh convenor, Prasanchand Bhandari said several members of the community have already started practising simple marriages and donating the money for good causes.

So far, around Rs 28 crore saved from cutting down marriage expense has been made available for providing dialysis for poor kidney patients and over four lakh patients have benefitted, he said. “Through the Sangh, more than 4,000 patients are availing the service every month,” he said.

Seva Sangh is collaborating with Mahavir Hospital, King Koti district hospital, Guru Nanak Hospital and Ramdev Rao memorial hospital to provide treatments to the needy, Bhandari said.

According to Sangh members, Jains spend huge amount on the wedding invitation cards, firecrackers, songs and dance and for the feasts, 21 or 41 dishes are served to guests. They appealed the community members to limit the expenses involved in marriages and also arrange for a combined reception by both the bride and bridegroom sides.