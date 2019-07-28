Jaipal Reddy, a man of words and voice against corruption

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: S Jaipal Reddy, the former MLA, MP and Union Minister, was in several ways, not just another politician. He was also a man of words, words he would choose to employ with great aplomb and equally great care. It was this quality of precision speech and oratory skills that saw him speak with an authoritative voice both inside and outside of Parliament. And his oratory skills had much to do with him being chosen in 1998 for the Best Parliamentarian Award, the first from the southern States to achieve this honour.

Born on January 16 in Madugula of the then Mahabubnagar district in 1942, Jaipal Reddy’s politics was, by his admission in an interview with a television channel, one that was anti-BJP and authoritarian rule. It was this second belief of his that saw him exit the Congress in 1977 in protest against the emergency declared by Indira Gandhi and join the Janata Party. Though he switched back to the Congress later, he never hesitated to castigate when it came to corruption charges. He was also credited with playing an important role in the formation of the United Front Government at the Centre in 1996.

Within the Congress, one of his dreams was to become a member of the powerful Congress Working Committee, a wish that remained just that. However, he did serve as a Union Minister twice, once in the United Front and again in the Congress government, holding portfolios of Information & Broadcasting, Science & Technology, Urban Development, Petroleum, and Earth Sciences.

Though involved in student politics in his days at the Osmania University, it was in 1969 that Jaipal Reddy first made his mark in serious electoral politics winning as an MLA from Kalwakurthy constituency in 1969, a seat he went onto win for three more times.

He first foray into Parliament elections was in 1984 on a Janata Party ticket from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat that he won. His career then onwards saw him make switches between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as the constituencies he contested from in the Lok Sabha elections. He was elected twice to the Upper House of the Parliament in 1990 and then again in 1996.

The year 1999 saw him return to the Congress fold and successfully contest from Miryalaguda Lok Sabha constituency but a decade later, he moved to contest from Chevella in 2009 registering his third Lok Sabha election win.

Jaipal Reddy, who more than once made it clear that it was he who played a crucial role in the then Congress government at the Centre agreeing to the formation of Telangana, could not withstand the TRS juggernaut in 2014, losing the Lok Sabha election from Mahabubnagar. This was a political body blow he appeared not to have recovered from and as days passed, faded away from the national political scene. But this did not stop him from speaking up on issues of national importance, including the Rafale fighter jet deal as well as state of affairs in Telangana and in that precise diction of his, he continued to speak on subjects that mattered to him.

Cutting across party lines, leaders pay tributes

Condolences poured in following the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy in the early hours of Sunday in Hyderabad.

Among those who expressed condolences include President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others.

Governor ESL Narasimhan in a message condoled the passing of the Jaipal Reddy and said the Congress leader was an “excellent administrator and a gifted speaker. The leader’s death caused a vacuum in Telangana politics and the State lost a dedicated leader and a great public servant. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences over Jaipal Reddy’s death and visited the departed leader’s home to pay his last respects and consoled the members of the bereaved family. Recalling his services to the country, Rao described Jaipal Reddy as a good parliamentarian.

Sonia Gandhi, in a message to Lakshmi Reddy, the wife of Jaipal Reddy, said she was “grieved to learn of the sudden passing away of your beloved husband. A trusted colleague and respected senior leader of the party, his untimely death leaves a void that can never be filled. Please accept my sincere feelings of empathy and support to you and other members of your family in this hour of grief.”

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said he was deeply saddened and pained at Jaipal Reddy’s demise. In a message, Uttam said Jaipal Reddy was one of the greatest sons of Telangana and that he followed a life of principles, probity and secularism. “His passing is a huge personal loss to me and the Congress,” he said.

State BJP president Dr K Laxman said he was pained at the news of the demise of Jaipal Reddy. “He was a voice of people, especially when in opposition parties in the Assembly and Parliament, and his passing is a severe loss to the people of Telangana,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Nirajnan Reddy said Jaipal Reddy had brought respect and glory to Palamuru region through his services to the country as a Minister and as a Parliamentarian. Jaipal Reddy was known for his sincerity of purpose and dedication to the tasks he took up.

Among those paid tributes were CPI national general secretary D Raja, Pondicherry Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Karnakata Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, and Etela Rajender, MLAs T Harish Rao and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, former MP Kalvakunta Kavitha, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, AP Governor Biswabushan Harichandan, BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

