Jaipal Reddy cremated with State honours in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A large number of people, including members of family and leaders of political parties, bid a tearful adieu to former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy here on Monday. The funeral of the departed leader was held amidst State honours next to PV Ghat on Necklace Road in the afternoon.

The 77-year-old Jaipal Reddy had passed away at a private hospital here in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Hundreds of people had earlier lined up at Jaipal Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hill in the morning to pay their last respects. His body was later taken to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters Gandhi Bhavan for party workers and leaders to pay their homage.

Among those who attended the funeral were former Karnataka Speaker RK Ramesh Kumar who was among those who carried Jaipal Reddy’s body to the funeral pyre. Senior Congress party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Saleem Ahmed, RC Khuntia, CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury were among those who paid homage to Jaipal Reddy.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and chairman of Telangana Rythu Samanvaya Samiti Gutha Sukhender Reddy oversaw the preparations for the funeral.

