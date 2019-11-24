Jaipur Literature Festival to make its debut in Doha

By | Published: 3:56 pm

New Delhi: The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers.

The three-day literary carnival, organised by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork Arts, producer of the annual JLF, will feature renowned literary figures from around the world to celebrate the power of the written word.

The prominent authors and thinkers to attend the event include renowned poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, author Anita Nair and actor-author Kim Pereira.

“The line-up also has Dr. Amal Mohammed Al-Malki, Founding Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad bin Khalifa University, Qatar Foundation; Buket Uzuner, selected among the 75 Most Influential Women of the Republic of Turkey on the occasion of the Republic of Turkey’s 75th anniversary; and spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” they said, adding that the full list of speakers will be announced soon.

The JLF, often called “the greatest literary show on Earth”, for its Doha edition has in store informative and stimulating events, discussions, and lectures with participation from all sectors of society, including schools, universities, community groups and special interest groups — creating a platform for an engaging and vibrant exchange of ideas.

It goes hand-in-hand with the Library’s celebration of the Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture, which features numerous other events in November and December.

“The event serves as an incredible opportunity for the people of Qatar to meet writers, leading literary figures and thought leaders from around the world, while sharing and widening their own interests and knowledge.”

“As a one-of-a-kind experience for Qatar, we are confident that the Festival will encourage the expression of creativity, and the deepening of understanding of the world of literature,” said Dr. Sohair Wastawy, executive director of the Library.

The JLF, since 2014, has expanded its reach across the world with editions in London, New York, Boulder, Houston, Adelaide, Toronto and Belfast.