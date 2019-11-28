Jaipur Music Stage 2020 unveils line-up

By | Published: 4:45 pm

The Jaipur Music Stage will feature scintillating performances every evening from January 23-25, 2020, at Hotel Clarks Amer. Globally-renowned artistes and bands like Aabha Hanjura, Parvaaz, Gavin James, Ricky Kej, Shubha Mudgal, Transglobal Underground, amongst others, are set to perform at the 2020 edition of Jaipur Music Stage.

As Jaipur gears up for the 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Jaipur Music Stage, which runs parallel to the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, has announced its power-packed line-up of performers.

Rooted in the heart of India but flavoured with offerings from across the globe, Jaipur Music Stage features a variety of artistes from the national and international spectrum showcasing a multi-genre abundance in style, sound and history. Jaipur Music Stage 2020 is a music festival like no other, embodying variety, excellence and collaboration.

The artistes performing at the Jaipur Music Stage include popular folk fusion artist Aabha Hanjura. A vivacious live performer, Aabha stormed up the charts with her Kashmiri folk pop number Hukus Bukus. The track garnered over 3.2 million views and was featured on the soundtrack of the popular web series The Family Man.

The festival will also feature Dublin-based singer-songwriter Gavin James whose videos have been viewed almost two billion times. Contemporary Indian music band Parvaaz, who were featured on the cover of Rolling Stone India’s May 2018 issue with the magazine calling them ‘India’s most exciting band’ will also perform at the Jaipur Music Stage.

The Jaipur Music Stage, which kickstarts on January 23, 2020, will also feature internationally-renowned Indian music composer, environmentalist and professor Ricky Kej, a Grammy Award winner, US Billboard #1 artiste, UNESCO MGIEP ambassador and UNICEF ‘Celebrity Supporter’.

Veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2000, and British music group Transglobal Underground, the collective that first fused club culture and world music into a whole new onstage experience, will also perform at the festival.

Apart from electrifying evenings of performances, the Jaipur Music Stage will also feature workshops, masterclasses, talks and sessions, giving music-lovers a chance to interact with musicians, learn more about instruments and the nuances within musical genres.

A music market with a range of merchandise including instruments, music technology, music from indie labels and other paraphernalia, will add sizzle to this unique medley of festivities. The Jaipur Music Stage is more than just a place for literature-enthusiasts to unwind after an exhilarating day of talks: it is a musical confluence opening audiences up to new sounds and experiences.

Speaking about the festival, Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, producers of the Jaipur Music Stage, said, “Music knows no language and recognises no boundaries! The Jaipur Music Stage is a celebration of the word, connecting people across continents and celebrates diversity.

In this edition, The Jaipur Music Stage will showcase some of the most vibrant artistes from across the globe, as well as host music workshops and masterclasses, a bustling night bazaar and a fabulous spread of food!”

