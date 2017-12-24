Jairam Thakur will be new Himachal CM

By | Published: 4:18 pm 3:33 pm

Shimla: Five-time legislator Jairam Thakur will be the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, it was announced on Sunday.

A decision in this regard was unanimously taken at the BJP Legislative Party meeting where central observers — Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar were also present along with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey.

“Jairam Thakur will be the BJP legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh,” Tomar told reporters after the meeting.