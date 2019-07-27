Jaish Pak commander eliminated in Shopian gunfight: Police

By | Published: 12:50 pm 12:56 pm

Srinagar: Pakistani terrorist Munna Lahori of the Jaish- e-Muhammad (JeM), who specialized in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), is among the two militants killed in the Shopian gunfight on Saturday, police said.

A statement issued by the police here said the other slain militant killed in the Bonbazar area gun battle was a Kashmiri, Zeenatul Islam, who belonged to Turkawangam village. Both slain militants were affiliated to the JeM outfit.

“The slain Jaish commander Munna Lahori was responsible for a car bombing on security force convoy on March 30 in Banihal and another fatal army vehicle blast in Arihal in Pulwama on June 17.

The Defence spokesman said war-like stores including arms, ammunition and materials used in making IEDs were recovered from the slain militants. In another unrelated incident on Saturday morning, Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

“Lance Naik Rajender Singh suffered critical injuries in unprovoked Pakistan firing. He was taken to a nearby medical facility, but he succumbed to critical injuries,” sources said.