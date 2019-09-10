Jaishankar holds talks with Singapore senior minister

By | Published: 2:37 pm

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Singapore senior minister Teo Chee Hean here and “discussed the challenges and opportunities of a changing world”. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting.

“Engaging conversation with SM Teo Chee Hean and Minister-colleague @HardeepSPuri. Discussed the challenges and opportunities of a changing world,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. The External Affairs Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Singapore. Earlier, Jaishankar met Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and talked about scaling up trade and investment.

“Good interaction with Minister Chan Chun Sing on scaling up trade & investment. Economic cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Singapore relationship,” he tweeted. The minister also met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations.

The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. Jaishankar gave an address at an event on business and innovation organised by the Indian High Commission where he spoke about his government’s commitments towards building a new India.