Jaivant fancied for Calcutta St Leger

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am 6:12 pm

Kolkata: Jaivant from the stables of Vijay Singh (Suraj Narredu up) is fancied to win the Calcutta St. Leger 2800 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Avellino 1, Midnight Phantom 2, Montecasina 3

2. Taarradhin 1, Rush For Gold 2, Abelson 3

3. Daneira 1, Atom 2, Lumos 3

4. Valeria 1, Gold Ray 2, Essos 3

5. Jaivant 1, Abhya Gama 2, Roll Call 3

6. Valeria 1, Simply Soaring 2, Gold Bond 3

7. Fancourt 1, Lesley 2, Wind Chaser 3

Day’s Best: Valeria.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.